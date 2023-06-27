Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $36.50

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $95,137,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Rating

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.