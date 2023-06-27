Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 1,052.50

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.38).

PNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.68) to GBX 780 ($9.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

LON PNN opened at GBX 726 ($9.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 812.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 862.65. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 723 ($9.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,076 ($13.68).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.38) per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

