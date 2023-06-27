Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $90.58

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,934,000 after buying an additional 404,981 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.