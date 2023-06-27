Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $112.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Entegris Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of ENTG opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,231.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

