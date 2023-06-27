Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $198.65

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $188.75 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.48.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 121,027 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

