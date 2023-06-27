Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $16.43

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.