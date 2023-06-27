Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 5th (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 5th.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
