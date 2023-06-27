Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 5th (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 5th.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

