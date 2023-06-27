Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

