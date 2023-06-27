Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.51.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
