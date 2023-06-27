Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of LEJU opened at $3.38 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
About Leju
See Also
- Get a free research report on Leju from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Leju
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.