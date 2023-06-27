Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

