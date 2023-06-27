China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CGA opened at $2.80 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
