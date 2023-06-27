China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA opened at $2.80 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.