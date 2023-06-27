Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

