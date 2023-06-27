Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Price Performance
LARK stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
