GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

