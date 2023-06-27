StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

