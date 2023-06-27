StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

