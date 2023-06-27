StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on First Capital from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.