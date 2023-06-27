StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -1.47.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

