StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPP. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.