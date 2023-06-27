StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.