Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

