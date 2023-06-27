Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.16 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

