Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.16 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.