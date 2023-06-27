Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 2.1 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

