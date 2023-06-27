NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

