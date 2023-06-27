Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.2 %
PDEX stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Pro-Dex from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.