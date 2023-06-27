Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.2 %

PDEX stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.