Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

