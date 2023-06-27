Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.14.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
