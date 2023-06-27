Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

