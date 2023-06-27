StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

