StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

PROV stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

