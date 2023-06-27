StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $140.46 million, a PE ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 0.86. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

