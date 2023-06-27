Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE:XIN opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

