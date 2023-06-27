United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

