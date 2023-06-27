Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.14 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.