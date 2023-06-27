Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

