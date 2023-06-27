Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Priority Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter.

Priority Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Priority Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.46 on Monday. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 19,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $79,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,451.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,386 shares of company stock worth $179,975. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 2,785.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 132,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

