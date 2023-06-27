Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 5th (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 5th.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
