FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GEI opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.49 and a 1 year high of C$26.51.
Gibson Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.64%.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Stories
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.