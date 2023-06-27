FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.54.

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.49 and a 1 year high of C$26.51.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.