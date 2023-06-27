FY2023 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $11.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.52. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $297.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.21. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.