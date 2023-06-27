Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.05 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

