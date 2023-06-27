Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.27.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amedisys by 3,024.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

