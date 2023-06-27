StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.