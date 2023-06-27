Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

BLCM opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

