CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CBFV stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

