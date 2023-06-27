StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

