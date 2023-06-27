StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
