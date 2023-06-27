Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

