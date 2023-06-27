Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

