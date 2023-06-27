Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $344,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $234,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 777,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.