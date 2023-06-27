Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Raised by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NYSE NKE opened at $111.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

