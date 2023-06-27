Worthington Industries (WOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.