Cineverse (CNVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CNVS opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

