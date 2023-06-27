Cineverse (CNVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cineverse Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNVS opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
About Cineverse
Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Cineverse from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Cineverse
Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.