Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.3 %

OMAB stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

