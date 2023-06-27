Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $90.88

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Down 3.3 %

SEA stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

